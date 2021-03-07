BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials say anyone who attended the massive party in Boulder — and anyone who has been in close contact with them — should quarantine for at least 10 days. Police said 500-800 people gathered near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday, despite public health orders banning personal gatherings of more than 10 people. Video and photos posted on social media show many were not wearing masks.

“The risks of this type of a gathering are high, and potentially dire, not just the party goers but also to neighbors and other community members,” said Sarah Huntley, spokesperson for the City of Boulder.

Boulder County is under Level Yellow restrictions.

“Public health is advising anyone who participated in last night’s event, or came into contact with participants, to quarantine for at least 10 days and monitor symptoms for up to 14 days,” Huntley said.

“People should take advantage of free testing seven days following the exposure,” Huntley said. “But please understand that a negative test before 14 days is not a guarantee there was no transmission.”

“The City wishes to make clear that a gathering of this size, even absent a pandemic would not be permitted in a residential neighborhood,” Huntley said. “All residents of University Hill, including students, have a right to quiet enjoyment of their homes and of shared streets and outdoor spaces. This conduct was not consistent with that expectation.”

Officials with the University of Colorado said students who attended had violated the university’s Code of Conduct and could be expelled.

“We have stated in very clear terms that students must comply with community safety standards and public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pat O’Rourke, chief operating officer for the university. “If they can’t meet our expectations, they are not welcome.”