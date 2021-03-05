DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver late Thursday arrested Emmanuel Chandler, who is accused of killing Roxann Martinez. Martinez was considered a star witness in the Donthe Lucas murder trial of Kelsie Schelling before she was murdered last week.

Chandler, 29, turned himself in Thursday night, according to Denver police.

Police believe that the murder is the result of a domestic violence related incident and Chandler is being held for investigation of first degree murder.

Martinez was shot and killed at the intersection of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street at 11 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Martinez was supposed to testify for the prosecution in the ongoing murder trial in Pueblo. Lucas has been charged with murdering Schelling, even though her body has never been found. Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in 2018. When she disappeared in February 2013, Schelling was pregnant and was reportedly traveling from Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about it.

Messages on Schelling’s phone showed she texted Lucas that she was pregnant and his replies indicated he was unhappy. On the day she reportedly disappeared, GPS on her phone showed it traveled to the same location in Pueblo as Lucas’ phone.

CBS4 was on scene in 2017 when investigators dug up the yard of a home where Lucas used to live. However, nothing was found. Schilling’s body has never been recovered.

While some friends, and others in the public, have suggested Martinez’s death was a result of her plans to testify in the case, Denver Police said they do not have evidence to back that claim at this time.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s shooting death that might be helpful to investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.