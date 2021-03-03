DENVER (CBS4)– A woman considered a star witness in the Donthe Lucas murder trial of Kelsie Schelling was shot and killed in Denver last week. Denver police said that Roxann Martinez’s death is not believed to be connected to the murder trial.
Martinez was shot and killed at the intersection of E. Kenyon Dr. and S. Wabash St. at 11 p.m. on Feb 25. The Denver medical examiner ruled her death a homicide from a gunshot wound.
Martinez was supposed to testify for the prosecution in the ongoing murder trial in Pueblo. Lucas has been charged with murdering Schelling, even though her body has never been found. Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in August 2018.
When she disappeared in February 2013, Schelling was pregnant and was reportedly traveling from Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about it.
Messages on Schelling’s phone showed she texted Lucas that she was pregnant, and his replies indicated he was unhappy.
On the day she reportedly disappeared, GPS on her phone showed it traveled to the same location in Pueblo as Lucas’ phone.
