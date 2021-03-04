FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– One man has died after a Wednesday morning disturbance at a motel in Fort Collins. The man has been described as a 43-year-old transient.
A 34-year-old woman was transferred to a Denver metro area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Another person was treated on scene.
Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the Clarion/Quality Inn in Fort Collins early Wednesday morning on reports of a disturbance. Investigators have not confirmed how those involved were injured. They did say that the public was not in danger.