BREAKING NEWSLafayette police say lockdown at Centaurus High School was due to false alarm
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning after a disturbance at a motel in Fort Collins. Deputies with the Larimer County sheriff’s Office rushed to the Clarion/Quality Inn at 3836 East Mulberry Street at 7:22 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Two adults were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another adult was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

(credit: CBS)

Deputies are conducting an investigation and have not released details on how the adults were injured or what happened leading up to the disturbance call.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators said that there is no threat to the public.

Jennifer McRae