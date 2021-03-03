FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning after a disturbance at a motel in Fort Collins. Deputies with the Larimer County sheriff’s Office rushed to the Clarion/Quality Inn at 3836 East Mulberry Street at 7:22 a.m.
Two adults were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another adult was treated by medical personnel at the scene.
Deputies are conducting an investigation and have not released details on how the adults were injured or what happened leading up to the disturbance call.
Investigators said that there is no threat to the public.