NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Another Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration bites the dust. Organizers say this year’s event will not happen.
"We are so sad that we were unable to celebrate our frosty fiesta with you all this year and are feeling for the loss of so many other music and artisan events," said organizers in an email.
They say they are thinking of way to bring back as many 2020 participants as possible. On March 12, 2020, the event was canceled for the first time in 19 years as the coronavirus crept into Colorado.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports there could be an event this summer.
The year before saw a total of 25,000 people making it the largest crowd ever.
Organizers ask you continue to support them on their online gift shop.