NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration has been canceled. This comes following Boulder County Public Health’s recommendation to cancel all large events due to coronavirus.
This is the first time in the 18 years the festival has been a tradition in Nederland that it has been totally cancelled.
A total of 25,000 people packed into the small town last year for the quirky gathering. That was the largest crowd ever.
The event celebrates Nederland’s most famous resident, a man named Bredo. His body was preserved on dry ice in a shed in the 90s.
There are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon.
