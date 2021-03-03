CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Mekialaya White
DENVER (CBS4) – This week, leaders at Denver Public Schools are tackling the topic of getting back to school. The school year could be extended for students, depending on their decision.

DPS Media Relations Manager Winna McLaren tells CBS4 the current proposed calendar does not have an early start, but board members will be discussing it at a work session on Thursday, March 4.

DPS isn’t the only district discussing a potential schedule shift. In February, Westminster Public Schools announced that students will have the choice to attend extra days to help make up for learning losses during the pandemic. The district is adding 12 more school days than originally planned.

Some DPS board members have already been outspoken about altering the school year. Tay Anderson stated on Twitter that he would not be in favor of a calendar that begins before August 30.

Some parents who talked to CBS4 last month expressed concern about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the summer heat in classes without air conditioning.

The DPS work session to discuss the potential change begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

