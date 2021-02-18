DENVER (CBS4) – The discussion about what back to school next year will look like is already getting started. So far, Westminster Public Schools has decided to add 12 days of classroom instruction, now many parents across the Front Range, including those in Denver, are debating what changes should be made.

“I don’t anticipate getting the vaccine until it’s available to the general public and I do think that I will be required to from the office again,” said Molly Ferensic.

The start of the next school year may still look different for some families. Among the many questions right now is when should it start? Ferensic has kids in elementary and junior high schools at DPS.

“It’s particularly sweltering, particularly one of the children’s buildings,” Ferensic said.

It’s not just the hot August weather, but COVID-19 will likely still be a factor.

“I just hope they talk to a wide variety of parents, and that they allow parents to be free and open about how they talk about it,” Ferensic said.

Denver Public School board member Tay Anderson is already saying he would not vote for anything that starts schools earlier than August 30, which is about a week later than usual.

“I think that my daughter has fallen behind,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton has a daughter in high school and she’s concerned there has not been enough instruction time.

“I think as long as she gets a good education, if it goes into summer a little bit, it goes into summer,” Hamilton added.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is safe for anyone 16 and over. DPS teachers have been getting their shots; while a discussion is planned for March 4 about the new calendar, some parents are already debating what’s best.

“We do understand that school is not childcare, but we also have challenges in our life,” Ferensic said.

The challenges often mean finding a babysitter or day camp for children, but a later start date could also mean a later school year. CBS Denver will have more updates on this story as it becomes available.