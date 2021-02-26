JUST IN12,500 fans will be allowed at Coors Field for the Rockies' Opening Day
By Jesse Sarles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – All of the windows are now installed on the new Summit Complex on Pikes Peak. It is built to withstand winds of as much as 230 mph.

(credit: Summit Complex on Pikes Peak)

All of the interior concrete has been poured and most of the outdoor building is complete.

There’s a new ADA boardwalk on the north overlook, and visitors will be able to go right to the overhanging edge.

Managers hope to open the four-building complex in May or June, depending on the weather.

