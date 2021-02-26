COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – All of the windows are now installed on the new Summit Complex on Pikes Peak. It is built to withstand winds of as much as 230 mph.
All of the interior concrete has been poured and most of the outdoor building is complete.
There’s a new ADA boardwalk on the north overlook, and visitors will be able to go right to the overhanging edge.
Managers hope to open the four-building complex in May or June, depending on the weather.
