DENVER (CBS4) – An increase in supply of the COVID-19 vaccine means Colorado is restructuring its vaccine rollout. Starting March 5, Colorado residents age 60 and over will have full access to the vaccine. Also, it’s expected that Coloradans age 50 and higher will be eligible for the vaccine in late March — somewhere around March 21.
Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Friday afternoon in a news conference, which is airing on CBSN Denver. In addition to those age 60 and up, people who have two significant pre-existing conditions that make them at higher risk for coronavirus will also be eligible on March 5. So will grocery store workers and people who work in the food processing industry.
The timeline for the 50+ and 60+ age groups is earlier than expected. Coloradans who are 65 and older are eligible now for the vaccine.
Polis says anyone who wants to get more information about vaccinations in Colorado should go to cocovidvaccine.org or call 877-COVAXCO (268-2926).