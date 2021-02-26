DENVER (CBS4) — 12,500 fans will be allowed to attend Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field to start the 2021 MLB season. The Rockies confirmed the details first reported by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.
CDPHE approved a 25% capacity variance for Coors Field following an application by The Colorado Rockies. The variance was approved contingent on a few adjustments to the Rockies' proposal which have not been publicly disclosed.
“The Rockies and CDPHE will continue to monitor the conditions, with the hope of safely adding to the capacity number in the future,” team officials said in a statement released Friday.
Opening Day is Thursday, April 1. The Rockies will host the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rockies became the first major sports organization in Colorado to be approved for in-person attendance in 2021. The Broncos did have limited capacity for some games in 2020, before having to restrict access due to a spike in cases statewide.
A spokesperson for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the owners of the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they aren’t aware of any significant progress on welcoming fans back to games at Ball Arena. They said their organization was still working on that aspect of the game day experience.
Some have said the outdoor seating and open-air concourses of Coors Field worked in favor of the Rockies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, other NHL and NBA teams across the United States have been approved for limited fan attendance.
The Rockies said they will continue to work with CDPHE to ensure a safe environment for fans.