DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies will be allowed to have fans in the stands at Coors Field this season. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the Rockies applied for a variance.
The variance was granted, pending some adjustments to the Rockies plans.
This marks the first time that the Rockies have been approved to have fans in the stands since the pandemic started in 2020 and the only team to have approval in the state so far this year.
The Colorado Rockies are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Home Opener April 1 at Coors Field.