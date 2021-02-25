DENVER (CBS4) – Many residents in the Denver metro area woke up to nearly a foot of snow in many areas. Instead of the heaviest snow falling in the foothills, the storm shifted about 20 miles east and the metro area became the bulls eye of the storm.
RELATED: Some Denver-Area Schools Close, Others Delay Start Or Move To Remote Learning After Pileup Of Snow
The National Weather Service abruptly upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Wednesday night during the 10 o’clock hour.
The storm wound down in the early morning hours of Thursday, and is expected to be done in the metro area by 8:00 a.m.
Here are the highest snow totals as of 3:00 a.m.:
Highlands Ranch 12.8″
Federal Heights 11.0″
Thornton 10.8″
Denver (CBS4) 10.5″
Louisville 9.4″
Denver (DIA) 9.6″
Coal Creek Canyon 6.0″
Nederland 5.0″
Pinewood Springs 4.5″
Ward 4.0″
Conifer 3.5″
The snow totals, with more snow in Downtown Denver than in Conifer, were such a surprise because of the way the winds set up with this storm. The easterly wind that was expected with this this storm was late to develop yesterday afternoon. Normally this easterly flow would slam into the higher terrain to the west and the uplift would generate the heaviest snow above 6,000 feet. In this case, the weather models didn’t account for winds coming in from the north and west. As the NW winds met the SE wind from the storm, it set up a “convergence” line directly over Denver.