DENVER (CBS4) – A very healthy dose of winter snow overnight fell across the Denver metro area, and many schools have decided to close, delay their start or move to remote learning only on Thursday. Among the largest school districts to make that decision were Jeffco Public Schools and Westminster Public Schools (remote) and Adams 12 Five Star Schools and the Douglas County School District (closed).
Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in Colorado, remains open on Thursday.
The snowstorm wound down in the early morning hours of Thursday, and is expected to be done in the metro area by 8 a.m.
Here are the highest snow totals as of 3 a.m., according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri:
Highlands Ranch 12.8″
Federal Heights 11.0″
Thornton 10.8″
Denver (CBS4) 10.5″
Louisville 9.4″
Denver (DIA) 9.6″
Coal Creek Canyon 6.0″
Nederland 5.0″
Pinewood Springs 4.5″
Ward 4.0″
Conifer 3.5″
