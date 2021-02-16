BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department has identified the people accused of taping white envelopes to the front doors of sorority and fraternity houses at the University of Colorado. Investigators said each envelope contained a CD with audio from the Criminal Minds television show.
Police said the envelopes were taped to the doors around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers are investigating to determine if anyone will face criminal charges.
Investigators said they don’t believe there is a threat to the organizations.