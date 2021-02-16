BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused of taping white envelopes to the front doors of sorority and fraternity houses. Investigators said each envelope contained a CD with audio from the Criminal Minds television show.
Police said the envelopes were taped to the doors around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers are investigating to determine if criminal charges apply.RELATED: New Chapter Begins At CU Boulder As In-Person Learning Resumes
RELATED: Boulder Police Identify People Accused Of Taping ‘Suspicious’ Envelopes To Sorority & Fraternity Houses
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333 reference case 21-1367.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimeshurt.com.