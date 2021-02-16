CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police, Crime Stoppers

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused of taping white envelopes to the front doors of sorority and fraternity houses. Investigators said each envelope contained a CD with audio from the Criminal Minds television show.

(credit: Boulder Police Department)

Police said the envelopes were taped to the doors around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers are investigating to determine if criminal charges apply.

(credit: Boulder Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333 reference case 21-1367.

(credit: Boulder Police Department)

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimeshurt.com.

