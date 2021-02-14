GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center have confirmed the state’s 10th avalanche fatality this winter following a snowmobiler’s death Saturday. Details are preliminary at this time.
In a short Facebook post, the CAIC described the accident occurring on the east face of 11,843-foot Mount Epworth, just west of the Continental Divide and Rollins Pass. The slide began above treeline.RELATED: Backcountry Snowboarder Caught & Killed In Avalanche Near Loveland Pass
“When the avalanche stopped, the snowmobiler was buried underneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake,” the post stated.RELATED: Deputies Find $300,000 Worth Of Pot In Pueblo County Home
Other information was not made available.
It was the second death to occur Saturday. A snowboarder was killed when a large slide released on the southern slope of Mount Trelease in the morning.MORE: Backcountry Snowboarder Survives Avalanche In Vail Chutes
CAIC statistics already have this year’s total the fourth-highest number of fatalities on record (online statistics starting at 19510. Twelve people perished in Colorado avalanches in 1993 and 11 people died in 1987 and 2013.