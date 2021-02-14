CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Avalanche Danger, Clear Creek News, Loveland Pass, Mount Trelease, Skiing

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche on the northside of Interstate 70, across from Loveland Ski Area, killed one man Sunday morning. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche came down on Mount Trelease.

Mount Trelease avalanche on Feb. 14, 2021. (credit: CBS)

The Alpine Rescue Team and sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body at around 11:40 a.m. in a field of avalanche debris. Rescuers tell CBS4 the body has not yet been recovered, and it will take a few hours to do so.

They say he was skiing alone. The county coroner’s office will identify the victim.

Officials did not specify the circumstances leading up to the avalanche.

Danielle Chavira