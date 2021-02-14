CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche on the northside of Interstate 70, across from Loveland Ski Area, killed one man Sunday morning. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche came down on Mount Trelease.
The Alpine Rescue Team and sheriff's deputies found the man's body at around 11:40 a.m. in a field of avalanche debris. Rescuers tell CBS4 the body has not yet been recovered, and it will take a few hours to do so.
They say he was skiing alone. The county coroner's office will identify the victim.
Officials did not specify the circumstances leading up to the avalanche.
