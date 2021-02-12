DENVER (CBS4) – Those who are living without homes are struggling with an artic blast of cold air. One Denver family is spreading the warmth, by making sure those experiencing homelessness don’t feel forgotten this Valentine’s Day.
“We are making bags for the homeless,” said Sydney Cornell, a 9th grader.RELATED: Even With King Soopers, Walmart Added To Vaccine List, It's Still Tough To Get An Appointment
“We’ve got Blow Pops, Jolly Ranchers, Starbursts… “ Will Cornell described the variety of candies with which the siblings were filling the goody bags.
“We just want to put smiles on their faces,” said Hailey Cornell, an 8th grader.
They’ll donate the bags to the Denver Rescue Mission. They’re making them up in lieu of volunteering at the Mission facilities, because of COVID.
“We’re not able to go and serve them like we usually want to and interact with them, but we still wanted to show out support to them,” Sydney explained.RELATED: COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Supports CDC Guidelines For In-Person Learning During Pandemic
“It’s really fun,” said Will, a 5th grader.
The siblings are dedicated to remembering those who may feel forgotten.
“A small act of kindness can go a long way,” Hailey said.
LINK: Spread the Warmth
When temperatures drop, people who are living on the street are at great risk of hypothermia and frostbite. In addition to needing donations of money, the Denver Rescue Mission can use coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, and socks in all sizes.MORE: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Hosts Town Hall Meeting Focusing On Issues Affecting Black Community
Donations can be dropped off at the Missions Ministry Outreach Center, located at 5725 E. 39th Avenue, Denver. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.