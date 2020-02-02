CBS4 and Denver Rescue Mission are joining forces to help Spread the Warmth this winter! As temperatures drop, food and shelter can be a lifeline for someone in need.

Just $10 provides safe shelter for one night and three warm meals for one of our homeless neighbors. Your support can spark the hope they need to make lasting change in their life.

$50 provides one night of safe shelter and three warm meals for five people in need.

$100 provides one night of safe shelter and three warm meals for 10 people in need.

$200 provides one night of safe shelter and three warm meals for 20 people in need.





Watch CBS4’s recent reporting about Spread the Warmth.

Read on below for other ways you can help us spread the warmth.

Donate Winter Items

When temperatures drop, people experiencing homelessness are at a great risk of life-threatening conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. Many of the people we serve are families with children. Your generous donations will help keep them safe and warm this winter. The Mission is in need of the following items in all sizes:

• Coats

• Beanie hats

• Gloves

• Scarves

• Blankets

• Socks

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mission’s Ministry Outreach Center located at 5725 E 39th Avenue, Denver.

Visit DenverRescueMission.org/Give-Items to learn more about how your generous donations will be used.

Another easy way to donate items is through Denver Rescue Mission’s Amazon Wish List! Just select the item you’d like to purchase for someone in need and it will be shipped directly to the Ministry Outreach Center.