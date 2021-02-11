(CBS4) – The wildfire that burned over 200 acres at Cherry Creek State Park over the weekend was human caused. That’s according to officials with South Metro Fire Rescue, who say it’s still unknown if it was accidentally or intentionally started.
2/2 – Smoke was first reported in the trees on the east side of the reservoir at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday. If you or someone you know was there and has information, photos or videos please contact Deputy Fire Marshal Rich Conroy rich.conroy@southmetro.org or 720-989-2250
Officials are hoping people who were in the park when the fire started will contact them as they continue their investigation. They ask that people reach out to Deputy Fire Marshal Rich Conroy at rich.conroy@southmetro.org or 720-989-2250.
Smoke was first reported in the trees on the east side of the reservoir at approximately 4 p.m. and numerous homes outside the limits of the park had to be evacuated for a few hours.
No one was hurt and no structures ended up burning.