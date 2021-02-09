(CBS4) – The wildfire at Cherry Creek State Park was 100% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned more than 200 acres in a grass fire that started on Sunday.
So much more goes into fighting a fire than just pointing a hose. Our Emergency Services Unit chipped in to help @SouthMetroPIO and @ArapahoeSO with the fire at Cherry Creek State Park. They focused on chainsaw ops and getting rid of the fire weakened trees. Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/n2amwnrux4
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) February 9, 2021
South Metro Fire Rescue crews say homeowners in the area may see more smoke as they continue to focus on hot spots. Crews will return to the burn area on Wednesday.
What caused the fire is being investigated.