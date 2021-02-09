CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4) – The wildfire at Cherry Creek State Park was 100% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned more than 200 acres in a grass fire that started on Sunday.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews say homeowners in the area may see more smoke as they continue to focus on hot spots. Crews will return to the burn area on Wednesday.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

