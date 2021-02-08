(CBS4) – Parts of Cherry Creek State Park will remain closed on Monday after a grass fire on Sunday. The road behind the east entrance station to the shooting range will stay closed.
The closure will allow crews with South Metro Fire Rescue to continue to contain and mop up the fire. The fire burned about 100-150 acres on the northwest side of the park.
The fire prompted evacuation orders for some homes in the area which have since been lifted. How the wildfire started remains under investigation.