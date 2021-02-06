COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings across the state on Saturday after the death of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was gunned down this week in Florida.
Schwartzenberger, who is from Colorado, was killed Tuesday while serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for violent crimes against children. Schwartzenberger was born in Pueblo and graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996.
She later attended Colorado State University and finished her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at Northeastern University in 2000.
Laura was a 15-year veteran of the FBI, initially assigned to FBI Albuquerque Division in 2005. She transferred to Miami in 2010.
“As the FBI family, the law enforcement family, and the Colorado community grieve the loss of these heroes, we will honor their ultimate sacrifice by continuing our mission to protect the American people,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.
Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.
