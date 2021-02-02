DENVER (CBS4) – One of the FBI agents killed Tuesday morning near Miami is a Pueblo native. Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, grew up in Colorado before joining the bureau in 2005.

She was assigned to work in Miami in 2010 and previously worked in Albuquerque.

Schwartzenberger died while “executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida,” FBI officials said. Another agent, Daniel Alfin, also died.

Three other agents were shot. Two were sent to the hospital, but are listed as in stable condition. The third was not hospitalized.

The gunman reportedly shot and killed himself. The FBI confirmed his death, but not the circumstances.

FBI officials in Denver say Schwartzenberger worked on cases of crimes against children for more than seven years.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Schwartzenberger is the third female agent to die in the line of duty outside of events of 9/11.

President Joe Biden shared his condolences with the agents’ families.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the special agents. I was briefed on this tragedy earlier today and I know the FBI is gathering info on what happened. I can only imagine how these families are feeling today.”