By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, FBI Agent, Laura Schwartzenberger, Pueblo News

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the FBI agents killed Tuesday morning near Miami is a Pueblo native. Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, grew up in Colorado before joining the bureau in 2005.

Laura Schwartzenberger (credit: CBS)

She was assigned to work in Miami in 2010 and previously worked in Albuquerque.

Schwartzenberger died while “executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida,” FBI officials said. Another agent, Daniel Alfin, also died.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Law enforcement members leave the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services after the killing of two FBI agents on February 02, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. The FBI agents were killed in the City of Sunrise, Florida as they were executing a federal-search warrant in a crimes-against-children case. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Three other agents were shot. Two were sent to the hospital, but are listed as in stable condition. The third was not hospitalized.

The gunman reportedly shot and killed himself. The FBI confirmed his death, but not the circumstances.

FBI officials in Denver say Schwartzenberger worked on cases of crimes against children for more than seven years.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where two FBI agents were killed and others shot as they served a warrant in a child exploitation case on February 02, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. The FBI agents were reportedly serving the search warrant at the apartment complex when the shooting took place. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She is survived by her husband and two children.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Schwartzenberger is the third female agent to die in the line of duty outside of events of 9/11.

President Joe Biden shared his condolences with the agents’ families.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the special agents. I was briefed on this tragedy earlier today and I know the FBI is gathering info on what happened. I can only imagine how these families are feeling today.”

