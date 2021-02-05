DENVER (CBS4) — The state health department is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 variants detected between Jan. 11-26. The new data includes 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom and 10 cases of the L452R variant, which has also been dubbed the “California variant.” The 30 variant cases were added to the data dashboard Friday.
“A large commercial lab reported many of these new results and they are from specimens collected between Jan. 11 – 26,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated Friday.
Approximately 7,500 positive cases were reported from that same lab during that time frame.
The CDPHE will now separate variants of concern from other variants under investigation in the case summary snapshot on the COVID-19 dashboard.
The state has confirmed a total of 33 variants of concern and 13 variants under investigation.
“Because viruses are constantly changing, it is normal to see variants appear over time. Public health officials have documented multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 around the world,” the CDPHE stated.
