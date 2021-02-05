DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday unveiled “Dial 2.0,” which loosens COVID-19 restrictions counties currently face. The change comes as the positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to drop statewide.
Dial 2.0 goes into effect on Saturday morning, and it will mean many counties that are currently in Level Orange will be in Level Yellow instead. (That will be the case for the entire Denver metro area.) Also, some counties in Level Yellow will move to Level Blue. The dial helps state health experts determine mitigation based on localized coronavirus data.
Here’s a look at the current county levels across Colorado:
Here’s how the levels will look after the change:
The change to the dial takes into account the number of high-risk residents who have now been vaccinated. The state’s goal is to have 70% of people age 70 or above vaccinated by the end of February. On Friday Colorado was 64% of the way to that goal.
Dial 2.0 also will make it so counties can change more quickly from one level to another when transmission rates rise or fall.
More than 1,500 people in Colorado commented on the Dial 2.0 changes during a public comment period.