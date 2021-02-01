DENVER (CBS4) – The 25th Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival kicks off Feb. 8. It’s hosted by the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. The festival includes 21 films and 10 shorts, 15 of which are by female filmmakers.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to feature underrepresented filmmakers,” Festival Director Amy Weiner Weiss said in an interview on CBSN Denver.

The festival includes films from 14 different countries. Weiner Weiss says being selected for the festival is a competitive process. It involves a review from members of the Denver Jewish Film Festival Committee.

“They make sure we’re taking the temperature of our community here in Denver.”

This year’s festival, like so many others, is going virtual because of the pandemic.

“We’re actually finding that this year our virtual Film Festival is more accessible than ever. For the first time, people across the entire state of Colorado and many of our friends and family across the entire country have the opportunity to view this year’s film festival on demand.”

Weiner Weiss says the festival is a way for everyone to support Denver’s Jewish community.

“Having a Jewish Film Festival here in Denver is a way for audiences to not only support their local channels, but also to support the local Jewish community. Whether you’re Jewish or an ally, it’s a really accessible way to be entertained and it’s really for everyone.”

The Denver Jewish Film Festival runs from Feb. 8-17. Standalone tickets are $12 each and available as “rush” tickets: first-come, first-serve, and available for purchase only when a film is available on the DJFF platform (either at the start of the festival on Feb 8th or at the start of a film’s unique viewing window, if limited availability). Passes are currently available for pre-sale ($100-$180) but after the festival begins, only standalone tickets will be available for purchase. For a full list of films and to get tickets, visit jccdenver.org.