DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have selected four local health care professionals to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Broncos will be sending Children’s Hospital Colorado radiologic technologists Peter Stackhouse and Renee Guillet as well as UCHealth nurses Maxi Holcomb and Lauren Kass to Super Bowl LV.
Children’s Colorado team members and UCHealth nurses were randomly selected from all employees who care for patients, as part of the NFL’s celebration of frontline medical heroes.
The four guests will each receive one ticket to the game as well an all-expense trip to Tampa Bay.
All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling.
The NFL announced plans to have 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for the big game on Sunday. Of that number, 7,500 will be health care workers.
