JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 23-year-old woman who was arrested along with three teen arson suspects is not charged with anything related to the deadly fire. Prosecutors say they were investigating the fire that killed three adults and two children in Green Valley Ranch last August when they found evidence of drug trafficking.
Investigators say the Littleton woman posted multiple photos of guns and large amounts of marijuana on social media.
She has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
CBS4 is not using her name because she is the older sister of one of the juvenile suspects now facing murder, arson and burglary charges.
The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire.
