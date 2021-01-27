(CBS Local)- While there will be fans in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on February 7 for Super Bowl LV, the stadium won’t be at capacity due to health and safety protocols in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. The league invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers as well as 14,500 paid attendance fans to be at the game. Still, for those among us that aren’t lucky enough to be able to attend the game, the league is still offering a way for your face to be in the crowd.

As many teams did throughout the season, the NFL is offering fans the opportunity to buy a cutout of themselves to be placed in the stands at the big game. Called a “Fan In The Stand” cutout, people can upload a photo of themselves or their local healthcare hero to the game. The cutouts cost $100 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to local charities of the fan’s home team’s choosing.

Fans who purchase a cutout will also be entered to win a pair of tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl set to be held at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The full photo submission rules, tips and frequently asked questions can be found on the fan cutouts website.