DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Department officials say the traffic division is leading the investigation into a deadly crash involving a Denver Fire rescue truck. The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Broadway and Speer Boulevard.

Sgt. Mike Farr, a supervisor with the Traffic Investigations department, says witnesses saw the truck driving with lights and sirens on. Denver Fire officials say the truck slowed down as it approached the intersection.

The truck was traveling westbound on Speer Blvd. when it hit a Honda Civic “broadside” at Broadway, says Farr.

One person died, only identified by Farr as a woman. Two other people in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter suffered a knee injury.

The firefighters were responding to a call about smoke near 14th and Kalamath Streets. Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton says after the crash, the firefighters got out to help.

“They immediately being the professionals that they are recognized the severity of this and even though they were shaken up and sustained some injuries themselves they immediately went to work.”

Fulton expressed his sorrow for the victims and their families. He said the department will cooperative and remain transparent.

It’s not clear how long it will take Denver police investigators to determine a cause, but Farr offered advice for drivers.

“We have sound systems within the cars that really mask out the outside noises, so we have to be extremely attentive to the approach of emergent vehicles that can come at any time, at any place,” Farr said. “Pay attention while you’re driving. Put away your devices. Keep the conversation with your passengers as such that they don’t take your attention away from the task of driving.”

Farr added it’s not clear if distracted driving is a factor in the crash.