DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Fire officials expressed sorrow and condolences to the family of the person who died in a crash with a Denver fire truck. The crashed happened Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Speer Boulevard.
Fire officials say the truck was driving with lights and sirens on and slowed down ahead of the intersection.
Two other civilians in the sedan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fire Chief Desmond Fulton says they were trapped in the vehicle.
“We have heartfelt sympathies,” Fulton said.
One firefighter was evaluated for a knee injury and is being evaluated.
Fulton went onto say they are cooperating with the police investigation and offer any help they can for those involved.
“We want to be as transparent as we possibly can,” he said. Fulton says the goal is to not lose the trust of the public. “This takes a tremendous impact on us, psychologically and emotionally.”
Officials did not identify the victims.