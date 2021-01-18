(CBS4) – A 43-year-old Thornton man has been identified as the person who was killed on Interstate 25 when he got out of his car after a crash. Police say that Kenneth Neil Crandall got out of his car after he got into a minor crash near the Dacono exit last week.
As first responders were working the crash, Crandall reportedly ran into the southbound lanes of I-25, where he was struck by several vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the case.