DACONO, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash closed southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Dacono exit on Thursday night. Colorado State Patrol said a driver traveling northbound hit the median around 7:30 p.m.
The driver got out of their vehicle and tried crossing the southbound lanes where they were hit by two vehicles and killed, CSP reported. Both drivers stayed at the scene.
The highway is expected to stay closed for several hours while troopers investigate. All southbound traffic is being diverted at Erie Parkway.