DENVER (CBS4) — If you moved here after 1990, you’ve never known Denver without it. It’s been right there, at Colfax and Speer, all this time — for early morning meals, late night snacks and everything in between. But these are unprecedented times — and now, the Denver Diner is closing its doors.

Owners confirmed the news on Facebook Sunday morning.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce our decision to not reopen,” officials wrote.

The Westword spoke to Konstantine Skordos, the general manager. His father, George, bought the restaurant in 1990 and Skordos said he has worked there since he was a teen.

“It was a place to sober up after the bars, it was a place you could go and feel right at home,” the paper quoted Skordos as saying. “With our amazing waitstaff, you never felt out of place. It was a place you could trust to have good food no matter the time. It was a place where if you had a terrible night…we could turn your night around.

Skordos said they hope to reopen a new restaurant in a different location in the future.

The property at Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue was sold to a real estate firm in 2019 for $3.5 million. Since then, the diner has been leasing the space.