Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Another Denver staple could be just a memory. The Denver Diner may be replaced by a Chase Bank, according to plans submitted to the city.
The property at Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue was sold to a real estate firm. Since then, the diner has been leasing the space.
According to BusinessDen.com, development plans were submitted to the City of Denver that call for the space to be replaced by a Chase Bank.
The proposal is still in its early stages and are still under city review.
