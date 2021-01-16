TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man surrendered to Teller County Sheriff’s deputies after they say he fled from them twice. Sheriff’s office officials say David Oliver, 66, was first pulled over on Friday afternoon for not having a license plate.
The deputy says Oliver drove for a mile before stopping on Rampart Range Road. He then rolled down his window and yelled, “I’ve got a gun and I am not going back to jail.”
The deputy says Oliver ignored his commands to get out of the vehicle and then drove away. The deputy chased him until Oliver threw the gun out of the window.
Oliver continued while the deputy stopped to recover the weapon. Other deputies responded to scene and found Oliver. They say he, again, fled from them, but deputies did not follow.
Later, Oliver returned and surrendered. He faces charges of menacing, vehicular eluding, DUI and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Oliver had just been released from jail in December for robbing a bank in Colorado Springs in December of 2019. After leaving the bank, he threw money into the air on Tejon Street and shouted “Merry Christmas!”
People picked up the cash and returned it to the teller.