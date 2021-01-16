Plan To Vaccinate 70+ Population In Colorado Still On Track Despite Fewer Available DosesColorado will likely still be able to finish its plans of vaccinating the 70+ population by the end of February, says Gov. Jared Polis.

Denver Baby Is First In Colorado Diagnosed With Tyrosinemia Type 1, Extremely Rare Genetic DisorderA Denver baby is the first in Colorado to be diagnosed with a disorder so rare it is believed there are fewer than 200 cases in the U.S.

Gov. Jared Polis: 'We Were Lied To,' Federal Government Doesn't Have National Reserve Of COVID VaccineGov. Jared Polis on Friday said the Trump administration showed “gross incompetence” when it provided false information about the existence of a federal vaccine reserve.

Salud Family Health Centers Concerned About Future COVID Vaccine Clinics Due To Supply ChangesHealth care providers across the state will likely be impacted by the change in vaccine supply, many now trying to figure out how to move forward with fewer doses.

How The Pandemic Has Changed Both Long-Term Relationships And Dating For SinglesShe said many people are developing a deeper appreciation for their relationships, and singles are more deeply aware of their longing to have connection.

‘Health Service Corps’ Modeled After National Guard Could Help Weary Health Care WorkersColorado could become the first state in the country to have a "Health Service Corps," a volunteer army of health care workers who could be deployed on a moment's notice.