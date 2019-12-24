COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Witnesses say a bank robber was doing everything he could to get caught after he robbed a bank in downtown Colorado Springs. It happened on Monday just after lunchtime.
“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,'” said witness Dion Pascale.
Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller.
That’s when he started doing something not typical of a bank robber.
“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!'” said Pascale.
Those standing outside the bank started scooping up the cash and returned it to the teller.
That’s when Oliver apparently walked down the street to the Starbucks and sat down as if he was waiting for police.
He was taken into custody a short time later. Oliver remains in custody on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.