By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4)Strong winds overnight caused a tree to fall on power lines in Greenwood Village, sparking a grass fire which was put out by firefighters. It happened very early Thursday on the 1600 block of Cherryville Road, and a shed also caught fire.

Another tree also fell into a home on the 7200 block of Lincoln Way in the Centennial area.

There were no injuries to anyone reported at either of the scenes.

There have been numerous downed trees and power outages reported in other parts of Colorado since Wednesday in the midst of this week’s high wind warning.

