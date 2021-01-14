(CBS4) – Strong winds overnight caused a tree to fall on power lines in Greenwood Village, sparking a grass fire which was put out by firefighters. It happened very early Thursday on the 1600 block of Cherryville Road, and a shed also caught fire.
Overnight wind damage responses – At 1 a.m. a fallen tree brought down power lines and sparked a grass and shed fire in the 1600 block of Cherryville Road. At 2:19 a.m. a tree fell into a house in the 7200 block of S. Lincoln Way. Thankfully no injuries occurred at either scene. pic.twitter.com/rTUJaHxxrQ
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 14, 2021
Another tree also fell into a home on the 7200 block of Lincoln Way in the Centennial area.
There were no injuries to anyone reported at either of the scenes.
There have been numerous downed trees and power outages reported in other parts of Colorado since Wednesday in the midst of this week’s high wind warning.