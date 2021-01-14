DENVER (CBS4) – Wind gusts reached near 100 mph in Colorado on Wednesday and more strong wind is expected in parts of the state through Friday. The strongest wind is likely over for the Denver metro area.

The strongest gust in the state so far was in the foothills of Larimer County around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A gust of 99 mph was clocked in Glen Haven which is about 5 miles northeast of Estes Park.

A High Wind Warning continues into Friday across eight states and extends as far north as the Canadian border.

There have been numerous downed trees and power outages reported in reported in Colorado since Wednesday. Meanwhile, several vehicles have overturned on roadways in Wyoming including a large fifth-wheel travel trailer that was blown over near I-25 and College Drive on the southwest side of Cheyenne.

In Colorado, the High Wind Warning continues through Friday afternoon Eastern Plains for wind gusts up to 65 mph. The warning continues through 12 p.m. on Friday for the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties for gusts up to 85 mph. That warning for the foothills could be canceled early. Elsewhere gusts could reach as high as 45 mph but the strongest wind is likely over for the Denver metro area.

The wind will make it feel quite cold on Thursday with temperatures at least 20 degrees colder compared to Wednesday in most areas. Denver will struggle to reach 40 degrees Thursday afternoon.

After wind finally decreases late Friday, the next storm to impact Colorado will arrive on Saturday with a good chance for snow in the mountains including at the ski areas. Denver and the Front Range should see nothing more than mostly cloudy skies and more chilly temperatures to start the weekend. Any snow in the metro area should hold off until Monday.