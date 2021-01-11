PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pitkin County’s Board of Health will discuss moving into Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial on Monday afternoon. Last week, the board met to discuss the current metrics and continued spread of coronavirus in the community.
Pitkin County is home to Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt and Carbondale. The county has had nearly 1,500 positive cases and according to the Aspen Times, nearly one-third of those have been reported in the past two weeks.
Pitkin County has some of the most restrictive measures in place regarding COVID-19. Last month, officials approved a traveler affidavit policy which requires visitors to prove they don’t have COVID-19 before they arrive. Anyone 10 years and older who will stay at least one night needs to complete the form.
Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and said test must have been taken within 72 hours of visiting Pitkin County. They also must not have experienced symptoms for 10 days before visiting. If visitors don’t have a negative test to show to a public health official, they have to quarantine for 10 days until they can provide it.
Those who don’t fill an affidavit or comply with the requirements could face a $5,000 fine.
At the time, Pitkin County was in Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial, but had additional restrictive measures in place.
You must log in to post a comment.