COVID In Pueblo: Vaccine Clinic Stops Taking Patients Before Opening Because Of Long LinesThe clinic at the Pueblo Mall stopped taking patients before it opened on Monday morning.

COVID In Colorado: UCHealth To Begin Phase 3 Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine TrialUCHealth is looking for participants for another coronavirus vaccine trial. This is phase 3 of the Novavax vaccine and the third COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at UCHealth locations.

COVID In Pitkin County: Board Of Health To Discuss Moving Into Level Red On Colorado COVID-19 DialPitkin County's Board of Health will discuss moving into Level Red on Colorado's COVID-19 dial on Monday afternoon.

COVID In Adams County: School District Will Not Take Part In High School SportsIn just more than two weeks, high school athletes all over the state will begin Season B, except for those in one Adams County district.

Baby Girl Born With Life-Threatening Defect Considered A 'Fighter'"All of her abdominal organs were up in the chest. Her heart was moved over into her armpit. Her stomach was where her heart is."

COVID In Colorado: Antibody Test Could Provide Better GuidanceThe potential of a more sensitive test that provides better guidance to healthcare providers on how to treat the long-term effects of the virus.