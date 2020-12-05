PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County officials approved a traveler affidavit policy which requires visitors to prove they don’t have COVID-19 before they arrive. Anyone 10 years and older who will stay at least one night needs to complete the form.
The policy starts Dec. 14.
Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and said test must have been taken within 72 hours of visiting Pitkin County. They also must not have experienced symptoms for 10 days before visiting.
If visitors don’t have a negative test to show to a public health official, they have to quarantine for 10 days until they can provide it.
Those who don’t fill an affidavit or comply with the requirements could face a $5,000 fine.
Those who commute for work or school at least weekly are exempt, as are patients who travel to a Pitkin County hospital or doctors office and military personnel.
Pitkin County is currently at Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial but has implemented other restrictions on top of what’s required. It has been working in collaboration with the town of Aspen and Snowmass Village.
“We have testing, tracing, isolating… hopefully those items can contribute to just the best health and safety practices we can do here. I mean there’s a lot of legs to this stool, the visitor affidavit is just the latest one,” Aspen Mayor Torre told CBS4’s Jamie Leary on Thursday.
LINK: Pitkin County Travel Affidavit
