(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) wants President-elect Joe Biden to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt at a second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Buck joined several other congressional leaders, all Republicans, in sending a letter to Biden.
“In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time. A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory,” the letter reads in part.
In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, I am asking that @JoeBiden formally request that Speaker Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time. pic.twitter.com/BpCouEPxiW
— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 9, 2021
The delegates state the impeachment works against Biden’s goal of unifying the country.
In the letter, they say they issued a statement saying they did not approve of any objections to the Electoral Vote approval process which preceded a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
“We did so because we believe the Constitution is clear that the role of Congress is simply to count the electoral votes. The Twelfth Amendment does not give Congress the authority or discretion to disqualify electors based on its own findings or beliefs that fraud took place.”
They add they will work with Biden on health and economic issues and will attend his inauguration on Jan. 20.
