DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ken Buck is reacting to Twitter’s permanent suspension of Pres. Donald Trump’s account. Twitter said the account was suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Buck retweeted the tweet from Twitter Safety with the comment, “Twitter allowed the President of Iran to launch multiple threats against the United State over the past four years, but they permanently suspend the President of the United States’ account. The Big Tech reckoning must come.”
Then a few minutes later Buck tweeted, “Twitter turns a blind eye at Chinese propaganda and modern day slavery, but draws the line at the President of the United States’ tweets.”
This comes just two days after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Building, forcing Congress to evacuate. Buck said he stayed behind in the House chamber to help police block the doors to keep the mobs from forcing their way inside.