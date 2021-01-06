FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have found the Jeep belonging to a woman who went missing in Fort Collins. Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29 and hasn’t been seen since.
The Jeep was located in the Pingree Park area of Poudre Canyon, according to detectives.
A search in the area is ongoing for Cummings. Authorities said that the terrain in the area is steep and rugged and for this reason they are not asking for people to volunteer to help with the search effort.
With the Pingree Park area now the central focus of the investigation, authorities are asking anyone who might have seen Cummings in that area since Dec. 29 to contact them.
