FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are searching for a missing woman. Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29, 2020.
Her family contacted police after not hearing from her. They say she may have gone hiking and worry about her safety.
Cummings frequents Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone National Parks. Those parks are keeping an eye out for her.
Friends are hoping someone has some information.
“It’s very out of character for her and I think many of us know, nobody would go hiking or do anything without really letting other people know of their whereabouts or bringing the proper gear,” said Cummings’ friend Melissa George.
Cumming’s black Jeep SUV is also missing. The vehicle has Colorado license plate EOL-263.
Hope that she is just getting away.
Never hike alone. Let others, including park rangers, know your plans and alternates.
How did they get a picture of the vehicle and license plate? Roadside smog testation?
Or Big Brother?