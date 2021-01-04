BRONCOS SHAKEUPJohn Elway is stepping down as GM of Denver Broncos to take on "elevated role"
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Rep. Lauren Boebert posed with other freshman in the “class photo” for the House of Representatives on the steps of Capitol Hill on Monday morning. Boebert officially took office on Sunday for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 4: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., center, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Young Kim, R-Calif., lower right, are seen during a group photo with freshmen members of the House Republican Conference on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Boebert is the first mother and youngest person to represent that district in Colorado. She has joined an effort against certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Doug Lamborn on Monday became the second member of Congress from Colorado to join that effort.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 4: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is seen during a group photo with freshmen members of the House Republican Conference on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Congress is set to meet in a joint session Wednesday intended to take the final step in certifying Biden’s win following numerous failed court challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to undo vote tallies in key states. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

New Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Explains Why She’s Carrying A Glock In Congress

Trump has enlisted support from at least a dozen Republican senators and roughly 100 House Republicans to challenge the vote when Congress considers Biden’s 306-232 win in the Electoral College.

Accepting the Electoral College vote is typically a routine process. But Trump refuses to concede.

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    January 4, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Arrest Boebert now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply