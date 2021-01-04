WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Rep. Lauren Boebert posed with other freshman in the “class photo” for the House of Representatives on the steps of Capitol Hill on Monday morning. Boebert officially took office on Sunday for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert is the first mother and youngest person to represent that district in Colorado. She has joined an effort against certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Rep. Doug Lamborn on Monday became the second member of Congress from Colorado to join that effort.
Congress is set to meet in a joint session Wednesday intended to take the final step in certifying Biden’s win following numerous failed court challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to undo vote tallies in key states. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.
New Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Explains Why She’s Carrying A Glock In Congress
Trump has enlisted support from at least a dozen Republican senators and roughly 100 House Republicans to challenge the vote when Congress considers Biden’s 306-232 win in the Electoral College.
Accepting the Electoral College vote is typically a routine process. But Trump refuses to concede.
Arrest Boebert now!