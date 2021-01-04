(CBS4) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a new commercial explaining why she’ll carry a gun in Washington, D.C.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

The Republican congresswoman who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District tweeted the new video on Monday.

“Here are the real reasons why I choose to defend myself in our nation’s capitol,” Rep. Boebert says in the video. “I’m a woman and a mother of four. I choose to defend my family with all of the force the Constitution provides. D.C. is one of the top 10 most dangerous cities in our country. Homicide rates, and violent crimes are skyrocketing here.”

“I don’t go to work in a motorcade or armored car. I don’t get police escorts everywhere I go. I walk to my office every morning, by myself. As a 5-foot-tall, 100-pound woman, I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.”

Boebert said she first made the decision to carry a gun after a violent incident outside her restaurant, Shooters.

“This is why I choose to defend myself and my family. Not only is it my right, but it’s a right I was sent here to protect from Rifle, Colorado.”

“Educated, law-abiding gun owners are the safest people in America to be around,” Boebert added. “So if you see me in D.C., Say hi. You’re safe with me.”

Members of Congress are allowed to carry firearms within the U.S. Capitol Complex. However, 21 Democratic Members of Congress recently sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking them to include “a provision in the Rules Package directing the Capitol Police Board to ensure that Member of Congress may not possess firearms on Capitol grounds.” Boebert wrote and led a letter signed by 83 Members and Member-Elects of Congress advocating for the current regulations to remain in place.

On Monday, the Rules of the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress were approved, without the proposed change.

“I led eighty-two of my colleagues in fighting back, and we won,” Boebert stated.

